A140 blocked after 55 tonne crane truck overturns and hits garden wall

The A140 is currently blocked in both directions after a crane truck overturned in the carriageway in Earl Stonham.

Police were called to the road shortly after 2.30pm, following reports that the truck had overturned near to the junction with the A1120.

It is understood the truck – which is said to weigh 55 tonnes – also collided with a garden wall.

A police spokeswoman said two people inside the truck have not suffered any injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

Police are currently planning a diversion route, with recovery of the vehicle set to take some time.