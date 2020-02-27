A140 blocked as police, fire and ambulance crews respond to crash

The A140 is blocked in both directions following a crash between a van and a car Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

The A140 is currently blocked in both directions as emergency services deal with the scene of a crash between a van and a car.

Emergency services were called to the scene in the road in Brome around 2.05pm today.

The vehicles are said to have collided near the junction for the B1118.

Four fire crews were also called to the scene, although none of the four casualties involved required freeing their vehicles.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police confirmed injuries have been sustained, although could not go into details on their extent.

An East of England ambulance is currently on the scene.

A diversion is currently in place via Castleton Way.