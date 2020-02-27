E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

A140 blocked as police, fire and ambulance crews respond to crash

PUBLISHED: 15:04 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:20 27 February 2020

The A140 is blocked in both directions following a crash between a van and a car Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A140 is blocked in both directions following a crash between a van and a car Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

The A140 is currently blocked in both directions as emergency services deal with the scene of a crash between a van and a car.

Emergency services were called to the scene in the road in Brome around 2.05pm today.

The vehicles are said to have collided near the junction for the B1118.

Four fire crews were also called to the scene, although none of the four casualties involved required freeing their vehicles.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police confirmed injuries have been sustained, although could not go into details on their extent.

An East of England ambulance is currently on the scene.

A diversion is currently in place via Castleton Way.

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A140 blocked as police, fire and ambulance crews respond to crash

The A140 is blocked in both directions following a crash between a van and a car Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man found dead inside car in Needham Market

Suffolk police has confirmed a man has been found dead inside a car in Needham Market Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

In pictures: Suffolk’s first sighting of snow this winter

Clara Arrowsmith, 9 months, having her first taste of snow in Fornham St Martin near Bury St Edmunds Picture: TAZ CLARKE

Former Town defender Spence watches on as angry ADO Den Haag fans invade training to question Pardew and his team’s tactics

Former Ipswich Town defender Jordan Spence (far right) watches on as ADO Den Haag fans confront ADO Den Haag squad. Picture: @HHooligan/Twitter

Holiday park investors who lost millions targeted by scammers

Dream Lodge Group ran Norfolk Park in North Walsham which is now under new ownership. Photo: Gregg Brown
Drive 24