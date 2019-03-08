E-edition Read the EADT online edition
A140 reopens following head-on crash

PUBLISHED: 06:35 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:40 21 October 2019

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

A head-on crash near Eye - which saw one person trapped in their vehicle - closed the A140 this morning.

Emergency services were called at 5.24am to reports of a two-vehicle accident involving a white Peugeot Panel van and a black Volkswagen Golf outside the Auberge hotel and restaurant near the junction with the B1117.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Both vehicles are now off the road and the A140 has reopened.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service sent four crews from Diss, Eye, Stradbroke and Debenham to the scene to assist.

The fire service called "stop" to the incident at 6.56am.

