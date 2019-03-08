A140 to close over the weekend
PUBLISHED: 07:30 12 September 2019
GOOGLE MAPS
A stretch of the A140 connecting Suffolk to Norwich is to close overnight this weekend while roadworks are carried out.
A diversion will be in place taking drivers along the A14 to Stowupland and to Earl Stonham via the A1120 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS
The road will closed from Needham Road (B1078) until Stowmarket Road (A1120) from 7pm to 7am on both Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15.
Workers will be fitting in new studs after the roa was recently resurfaced.
Suffolk Highways had planned to conduct the works over six nights from September 9, although had to reschedule to the weekend due to emergency work being carried out by Anglian Water.
A diversion route will be in place taking drivers along the A14 to Stowupland and through to Earl Stonham via the A1120.
The closure could cause disruption for those heading south from Norwich following the Canaries' home game against Manchester City on Saturday evening, kicking off at 5.30pm.