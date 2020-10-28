A140 reopens more than 30 hours after 55-tonne crane crash damages road
PUBLISHED: 06:38 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 06:43 28 October 2020
The A140 at Earl Stonham has reopened more than 30 hours after a 55-tonne crane overturned, damaging the road.
The police were initially called to the scene shortly after 2.30pm on Monday, October 26 after receiving reports that a crane had crashed on the busy road, near to the junction with the A1120.
After the crane was put back on its wheels and removed from the scene, a team from Suffolk Highways worked for hours to repair damage on the road.
The crash also completely destroyed a garden wall, spraying debris across the road.
However a tweet from Suffolk Highways confirmed that the road reopened shortly before 10pm yesterday evening.
It said: “The road is now fully open to traffic. Thank you all for your patience.”
