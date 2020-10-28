A140 reopens more than 30 hours after 55-tonne crane crash damages road

The A140 has reopened after a crane truck overturned in the carriageway at Earl Stonham. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The A140 at Earl Stonham has reopened more than 30 hours after a 55-tonne crane overturned, damaging the road.

The crane truck overturned on Monday, October 26 on the A140 in Earl Stonham. Two people were inside but escaped without injury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The crane truck overturned on Monday, October 26 on the A140 in Earl Stonham. Two people were inside but escaped without injury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The police were initially called to the scene shortly after 2.30pm on Monday, October 26 after receiving reports that a crane had crashed on the busy road, near to the junction with the A1120.

After the crane was put back on its wheels and removed from the scene, a team from Suffolk Highways worked for hours to repair damage on the road.

The crash also completely destroyed a garden wall, spraying debris across the road.

However a tweet from Suffolk Highways confirmed that the road reopened shortly before 10pm yesterday evening.

It said: “The road is now fully open to traffic. Thank you all for your patience.”