A140 partially blocked after 5-car crash

Five vehicles were involved in a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash on Tuesday morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

The A140 remains partially blocked after five cars were involved in an accident earlier this morning.

Suffolk police attended the scene of the crash in Stoke Ash, near to the White Horse pub, shortly after 9.15am.

Five vehicles – including a Ford Foxus, a Volvo XC90 and a Peugeout Partner van were involved.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said all occupants were safely out of their cars following the accident.

An ambulance was called for one of the drivers however, after they reported shoulder pain.

The road remains partially blocked while recovery is arranged for the vehicles – one of which is leaking fluid onto the road.