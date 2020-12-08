News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
A140 cleared after 5-car crash

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 11:47 AM December 8, 2020    Updated: 11:14 AM December 9, 2020
Five vehicles were involved in a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash on Tuesday morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A140 has now cleared after five cars were involved in an accident earlier this morning.

Suffolk police attended the scene of the crash in Stoke Ash, near to the White Horse pub, shortly after 9.15am.

Five vehicles – including a Ford Foxus, a Volvo XC90 and a Peugeout Partner van were involved.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said all occupants were safely out of their cars following the accident.

An ambulance was called for one of the drivers however, after they reported shoulder pain.

The road remained partially blocked this morning while recovery was arranged for the vehicles – one of which was leaking fluid onto the road.

