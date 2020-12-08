A140 cleared after 5-car crash
Published: 11:47 AM December 8, 2020 Updated: 11:14 AM December 9, 2020
The A140 has now cleared after five cars were involved in an accident earlier this morning.
Suffolk police attended the scene of the crash in Stoke Ash, near to the White Horse pub, shortly after 9.15am.
Five vehicles – including a Ford Foxus, a Volvo XC90 and a Peugeout Partner van were involved.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said all occupants were safely out of their cars following the accident.
An ambulance was called for one of the drivers however, after they reported shoulder pain.
The road remained partially blocked this morning while recovery was arranged for the vehicles – one of which was leaking fluid onto the road.
