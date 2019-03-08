Casualties in stable condition following serious crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man and a woman were seriously injured following a collision between a lorry and a car in Creeting St Mary.

Emergency services were called at 11.30am on Monday, October 7 to a road traffic collision on the A140 involving a white Scania Tipper lorry and a blue Mazda CX5 car.

The woman driver and the male passenger in the Mazda car both sustained serious injuries and were taken by ambulance to hospital. The woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital while the man was taken by road ambulance to Ipswich hospital.

Both remain in a stable condition at this time.

A young boy was also treated at the scene and taken to Ipswich Hospital but has sustained no injuries following the collision.

Police are looking to speak to to the driver of a Skoda car that was travelling northbound on the A140 just prior to the collision, as they may have information that could assist their investigation.

Officers from Suffolk police are also appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of the collision or of the vehicle immediately prior to contact Suffolk Police quoting CAD 159.