A140 reopens after man dies in crash between van and HGV

Police at the accident on the A140 at Little Stonham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

The A140 has been reopened after a fatal crash between a van and a lorry.

Suffolk police were called to the road at around 3.30pm yesterday (February 6) after reports of a two vehicle collision.

Emergency services including the fire service and air ambulance were also called to the scene.

Officers closed the road at Little Stonham from around 4pm after the crash completely blocked the road.

They later confirmed the male driver of the van died at the scene as a consequence of the collision.

The driver of the HGV was taken to Addenbrooke's hospital by air ambulance for treatment for suspected broken wrists.

The road was closed for nearly 12 hours while the two vehicles were removed from the scene.

It reopened shortly before 3am today.