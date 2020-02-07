E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

A140 reopens after man dies in crash between van and HGV

PUBLISHED: 06:30 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 06:37 07 February 2020

Police at the accident on the A140 at Little Stonham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police at the accident on the A140 at Little Stonham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

The A140 has been reopened after a fatal crash between a van and a lorry.

Suffolk police were called to the road at around 3.30pm yesterday (February 6) after reports of a two vehicle collision.

Emergency services including the fire service and air ambulance were also called to the scene.

Officers closed the road at Little Stonham from around 4pm after the crash completely blocked the road.

They later confirmed the male driver of the van died at the scene as a consequence of the collision.

The driver of the HGV was taken to Addenbrooke's hospital by air ambulance for treatment for suspected broken wrists.

The road was closed for nearly 12 hours while the two vehicles were removed from the scene.

It reopened shortly before 3am today.

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man dies in fatal A140 lorry crash

Police at the accident on the A140 at Little Stonham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Teenage girls ran across A14 and railway line, court hears

Two 15-year-old girls pleaded guilty of causing a public nuisance at Suffolk Magistrates Court after running across the A14 Picture: GREGG BROWN

RAF serviceman jailed for punching man, 72, like ‘boxing ball at a funfair’

RAF serviceman James Sinclair, who has been jailed for 15 months for assaulting a 72-year-old man and his son in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A140 reopens after man dies in crash between van and HGV

Police at the accident on the A140 at Little Stonham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man dismisses rape allegation as lies

David Wilson, of Spalding, has denied the allegations of rape and sexual assault. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24