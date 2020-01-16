Crash on A14 roundabout causes huge delays

Crash at Beacon Hill Interchange causing traffic delays. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving two vehicles at the Beacon Hill Interchange.

Officers were called shortly before 3.30pm to reports of the collision, which is now understood to have involved two vehicles.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The collision is on the A140 at junction 51 of the A14 at Coddenham."

The crash is believed to have taken place on the roundabout which links Needham Market and Coddenham.

Traffic is reported in the area, however the road is not believed to be blocked.

Ambulance have also been called to the scene but there is no indication of any injuries at this time.

According to the AA route map the accident occurred on the roundabout just after the eastbound exit slip road from the A14.