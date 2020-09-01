E-edition Read the EADT online edition
A140 blocked in both directions after three-vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 11:14 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 01 September 2020

A three-vehicle crash has blocked both carriageways of the A140 just south of Creeting St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A three-vehicle crash has blocked both carriageways of the A140 just south of Creeting St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Drivers are experiencing delays on the A140 at Creeting St Mary following a collision involving three vehicles.

Suffolk police were called to reports of the crash on the A140 shortly after 10.25am this morning.

Upon arrival, officers found three cars had been involved in a collision near the turn-off for Suffolk Farmhouse Cheeses on the northbound carriageway.

Both sides of the road are blocked by the collision while the vehicles await recovery.

According to the AA traffic map, there is queuing traffic for two miles from the Stowupland turn-off to Needham Road and the travel time is around 20 minutes.

An ambulance has been called to the incident, but there is not believed to be any serious injuries.

The vehicles are being moved to the hard-shoulder and police are hopeful the road will reopen shortly.

