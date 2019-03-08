Crash between car and HGV blocks busy Suffolk road

A collision between a car and a lorry has blocked part of the A140 in Earl Stonham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A crash between a car and a lorry is causing long delays on the A140 at Earl Stonham.

The incidents was reported to the police at around 8.30am today.

Officers arrived to find a two vehicle collision between a lorry and a car at the junction between the A140 and the A1120.

The road is now partially blocked by the vehicles.

The incident is currently causing delays on both the A140 and the A1120 with cars queuing back towards junction 51 of the A14 at Needham Market.

Officers are reporting that there are not any injuries as a result of the crash.

The police are now waiting for recovery to clear the road and are advising drivers to avoid the area if at all possible.