A140 to stay closed until evening after truck crash nearly 24 hours ago

PUBLISHED: 13:37 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:58 27 October 2020

The crane truck overturned yesterday on the A140 in Earl Stonham. Two people were inside but escaped without injury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The A140 is expected remain closed at Earl Stonham until this evening - which will be more than 24 hours after a 55 tonne crane overturned damaging the road.

The A140 has been completely blocked at Earl Stonham since the accident yesterday afternoon. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe A140 has been completely blocked at Earl Stonham since the accident yesterday afternoon. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police officers were called to the scene shortly after 2.30pm on Monday, October 26, after the crane truck crashed near the A1120 junction.

MORE: A140 blocked after 55 tonne crane truck overturns and hits garden walls

A garden wall was completely demolished and teams from Suffolk Highways have been on site throughout the night and today carrying out repairs to the damaged road.

It was initially estimated work would be complete by 10am this morning, however almost 24 hours after the accident the road is still closed.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “Following the incident which occurred yesterday afternoon, resulting in the temporary road closure of A140; our teams have been on site to complete road and footway repairs along with ensuring the road is clear of hazardous oils from the vehicle.

“We are working hard to have the road reopened this evening; although we are unable to provide exact details at this time.

“For updates, please visit @SuffolkPolice and @Suff_highways”

Diversions are currently in place through Forward Green onto the A14 at Stowmarket and drivers have been asked to avoid the area if possible.

MORE: ‘An accident waiting to happen’ – Locals react to A140 crane crash

