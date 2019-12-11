E-edition Read the EADT online edition
A140 to be CLOSED for most of today after three-vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 07:27 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:32 11 December 2019

Police and ambulance are dealing with a road traffic collision on the A140 at Little Stonham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police and ambulance are dealing with a road traffic collision on the A140 at Little Stonham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services have all been called to a serious collision on the A140 involving a lorry and two cars - with the road set to close for most of the day.

The crash is blocking the A140 at Little Stonham in both directions near The Magpie pub and drivers are being urged to avoid the area if possible.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: "We were called to reports of the collision just after 6.30am on the A140 at Little Stonham.

"The road is set to be closed for most of the day following the collision.

"It involved an overturned lorry, a SEAT Ibiza and a Peugeot Partner van."

Fire crews and the ambulance service have also been called to the serious collision, with fire engines sent from Eye, Debenham and Stowmarket.

Police have confirmed that injuries are believed to be serious at this time.

In a tweet, Suffolk Police said: "Police and ambulance are dealing with a road traffic collision on the A140 at Little Stonham. The road is blocked in both ways. Please avoid the area if possible #A140 #SuffolkRoads."

The AA route map is showing increased traffic in the area around Mendlesham and Earl Stonham.

