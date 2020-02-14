A140 REOPENS after closure for power cut

Nearly a mile of the A140 was closed for more than four hours today whilst engineers worked to repair a fault in overhead power lines.

UK Power Networks are attending the incident and estimate the power will be restored from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Picture: UK POWER NETWORKS UK Power Networks are attending the incident and estimate the power will be restored from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Picture: UK POWER NETWORKS

UK Power Networks attended the scene in Earl Stonham where the A140 was closed from the junction with the A1120 down to the turn off for All Saints Road.

A spokesman said: "Power was switched off to 11 customers in Earl Stonham at 12.41pm today to allow for emergency repairs to replace a damaged piece of electrical equipment on Angel Hill.

"A road closure was required for this essential work. The road has now reopened and power is being restored to customers.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Suffolk Highways put a diversion in place for the closure which was taking traffic, including HGVs, on to the A1120 and the A14.

Closures were expected to last until as late as 6.30pm but the road has now been reopened.