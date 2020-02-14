E-edition Read the EADT online edition
A140 REOPENS after closure for power cut

PUBLISHED: 15:40 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:27 14 February 2020

The A140 is closed from the junction with the A1120 down to the turn off for All Saints Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Nearly a mile of the A140 was closed for more than four hours today whilst engineers worked to repair a fault in overhead power lines.

UK Power Networks are attending the incident and estimate the power will be restored from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Picture: UK POWER NETWORKSUK Power Networks are attending the incident and estimate the power will be restored from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Picture: UK POWER NETWORKS

UK Power Networks attended the scene in Earl Stonham where the A140 was closed from the junction with the A1120 down to the turn off for All Saints Road.

A spokesman said: "Power was switched off to 11 customers in Earl Stonham at 12.41pm today to allow for emergency repairs to replace a damaged piece of electrical equipment on Angel Hill.

"A road closure was required for this essential work. The road has now reopened and power is being restored to customers.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Suffolk Highways put a diversion in place for the closure which was taking traffic, including HGVs, on to the A1120 and the A14.

Closures were expected to last until as late as 6.30pm but the road has now been reopened.

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Couple who fell in love at cookery school open new Suffolk pizza restaurant

Lucy and Francois Picture: Lucy's Restaurant

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

