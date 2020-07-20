A140 reopened after van fire
PUBLISHED: 09:53 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:53 20 July 2020
Archant
The A140 was closed in both directions after a van caught fire this morning causing heavy traffic.
Police were called to the scene in Creeting St Mary shortly before 8am this morning to a van which was ‘well alight’.
The van, in the northbound lane of the A140, had blown a tyre which is thought to have been the cause of the fire.
A full road closure was put in place by police.
The blaze was extinguished shortly after 8.30amand recovery for the van arrived at 9am.
The road has now been reopened.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.