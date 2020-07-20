E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

A140 reopened after van fire

PUBLISHED: 09:53 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:53 20 July 2020

The A140 in Creeting St Mary was closed this morning after a van caught fire. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A140 in Creeting St Mary was closed this morning after a van caught fire. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

The A140 was closed in both directions after a van caught fire this morning causing heavy traffic.

Police were called to the scene in Creeting St Mary shortly before 8am this morning to a van which was ‘well alight’.

The van, in the northbound lane of the A140, had blown a tyre which is thought to have been the cause of the fire.

A full road closure was put in place by police.

The blaze was extinguished shortly after 8.30amand recovery for the van arrived at 9am.

The road has now been reopened.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Girl, 15, reported missing from Leiston

15-year-old Leiston teenager Demitri Ambrose has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police and fire crews at scene of Long Melford crash

The A134 is currently blocked near Long Melford following a crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Strong swimmers ‘caught out by tide’ in rescue drama

Southwold lifeboat responded. Picture: Mick Howes

Why is this magical village one of the most photographed on Instagram?

Lavenham was number 15 in a Top 20 chart polled for most popular places in Britain clocking up 44,540 hits on the social media site. Picture: NICK FOWLER/INSTAGRAM

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Girl, 15, reported missing from Leiston

15-year-old Leiston teenager Demitri Ambrose has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police and fire crews at scene of Long Melford crash

The A134 is currently blocked near Long Melford following a crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Strong swimmers ‘caught out by tide’ in rescue drama

Southwold lifeboat responded. Picture: Mick Howes

Why is this magical village one of the most photographed on Instagram?

Lavenham was number 15 in a Top 20 chart polled for most popular places in Britain clocking up 44,540 hits on the social media site. Picture: NICK FOWLER/INSTAGRAM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

A140 reopened after van fire

The A140 in Creeting St Mary was closed this morning after a van caught fire. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pollution specialists join forces to offer national coverage

Seed Environmental founder Matthew Watts Picture: SEED ENVIRONMENTAL

Police and fire crews at scene of Long Melford crash

The A134 is currently blocked near Long Melford following a crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Girl, 15, reported missing from Leiston

15-year-old Leiston teenager Demitri Ambrose has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE