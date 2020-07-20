A140 reopened after van fire

The A140 in Creeting St Mary was closed this morning after a van caught fire. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

The A140 was closed in both directions after a van caught fire this morning causing heavy traffic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the scene in Creeting St Mary shortly before 8am this morning to a van which was ‘well alight’.

The van, in the northbound lane of the A140, had blown a tyre which is thought to have been the cause of the fire.

A full road closure was put in place by police.

The blaze was extinguished shortly after 8.30amand recovery for the van arrived at 9am.

The road has now been reopened.