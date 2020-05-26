E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Cyclist injured in crash on A140/A14 roundabout

PUBLISHED: 12:10 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:10 26 May 2020

A cyclist and Honda Civic were involved in a collision on the Beacon Hill roundabout of the A140 this morning. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A cyclist and Honda Civic were involved in a collision on the Beacon Hill roundabout of the A140 this morning. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A cyclist was injured in a collision with a Honda Civic on a roundabout on the A140 this morning.

Suffolk police were called to the incident shortly before 8.30am on the A140 at the Beacon Hill roundabout with the A14.

An ambulance was called and attended the scene, however the cyclist’s injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The road was not closed and the accident was cleared by 9.22am after traffic had built up in the area.

Later this morning, at 10.30am police were called to single car collision in Hintlesham when a Ford Fiesta came off the road at a bend on the A1071.

While the road has not been closed, there are pieces of tree debris in the way and a tree is overhanging the road causing delays to traffic.

