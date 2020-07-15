A140 crash victim named as 27-year-old Ipswich woman

The crash on A140 at Stoke Ash left one person dead and three people injured. Katerina Kostadinova Kostadinova, 27, from Ipswich, died at the scene of the crash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND CHARLOTTE BOND

A 27-year-old woman, who was killed in a crash on the A140, has been named by police.

Katerina Kostadinova Kostadinova, from Ipswich but born in Burgas in Bulgaria, was one of three people in a silver Volkswagen Golf which collided with a Peugeot Boxer van on the A140 at Stoke Ash, near the junction on Church Lane, at about 5am on July 6.

All four people had to be freed from the vehicles by firefighters after the crash.

The rear seat passenger in the Volkswagen died at the scene and has been identified as Ms Kostadinova, subject to confirmation at formal inquest proceedings.

The driver and front seat passenger of the Volkswagen, both men, were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, where they currently remain for treatment.

The driver sustained life-changing injuries and the passenger sustained serious injuries not currently believed to be life-changing.

The man who was driving the van was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for treatment and also sustained serious injuries not currently believed to be life-changing.

He has now been discharged from hospital.

Speaking after the crash Reverend Canon Julia Lall, rector of South Hartismere Benefice, described the incident as “horrific”.

She said: “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved with the crash.

“They are not just with the person who has sadly died, as there are others who have suffered life-changing injuries.”

A crowdfunding campaign has been set up to help fund efforts to repatriate Ms Kostadinova to Bulgaria.

• You can donate to the fund here.

• Any witnesses to the collision, or anyone driving in the area prior to the collision and who may have captured any dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit of Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference CAD 48 of 6 July.