E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

A140 crash victim named as 27-year-old Ipswich woman

PUBLISHED: 12:04 15 July 2020

The crash on A140 at Stoke Ash left one person dead and three people injured. Katerina Kostadinova Kostadinova, 27, from Ipswich, died at the scene of the crash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The crash on A140 at Stoke Ash left one person dead and three people injured. Katerina Kostadinova Kostadinova, 27, from Ipswich, died at the scene of the crash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

CHARLOTTE BOND

A 27-year-old woman, who was killed in a crash on the A140, has been named by police.

Katerina Kostadinova Kostadinova, from Ipswich but born in Burgas in Bulgaria, was one of three people in a silver Volkswagen Golf which collided with a Peugeot Boxer van on the A140 at Stoke Ash, near the junction on Church Lane, at about 5am on July 6.

All four people had to be freed from the vehicles by firefighters after the crash.

The rear seat passenger in the Volkswagen died at the scene and has been identified as Ms Kostadinova, subject to confirmation at formal inquest proceedings.

The driver and front seat passenger of the Volkswagen, both men, were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, where they currently remain for treatment.

The driver sustained life-changing injuries and the passenger sustained serious injuries not currently believed to be life-changing.

The man who was driving the van was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for treatment and also sustained serious injuries not currently believed to be life-changing.

He has now been discharged from hospital.

Speaking after the crash Reverend Canon Julia Lall, rector of South Hartismere Benefice, described the incident as “horrific”.

She said: “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved with the crash.

“They are not just with the person who has sadly died, as there are others who have suffered life-changing injuries.”

A crowdfunding campaign has been set up to help fund efforts to repatriate Ms Kostadinova to Bulgaria.

• You can donate to the fund here.

• Any witnesses to the collision, or anyone driving in the area prior to the collision and who may have captured any dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit of Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference CAD 48 of 6 July.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

MP seeks assurance that government will review police funding formula

Waveney MP Peter Aldous Picture: PARLIAMENTLIVETV

A140 crash victim named as 27-year-old Ipswich woman

The crash on A140 at Stoke Ash left one person dead and three people injured. Katerina Kostadinova Kostadinova, 27, from Ipswich, died at the scene of the crash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Lord attacks ‘revolting’ cereals amid warning obesity is ‘bigger than Covid-19’

Lord Marlesford has warned that obesity is a bigger problem than Covid-19 Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tesco confirms proposal to open new store in Ipswich’s Great White Horse hotel

Tesco could be moving into the Great White Horse building in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Mid Suffolk Greens and Lib Dems unite to challenge administration

Mid Suffolk District Council meetings have an interesting split between political groups. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN