Inquest into woman's death in A140 crash tragedy delayed

Published: 12:16 PM June 24, 2021

The road closure in place after the collision on the A140 at Stoke Ash - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

An inquest into the death of a 27-year-old victim of a crash tragedy on the A140 at Stoke Ash has been adjourned.

Katerina Kostadinova, from Ipswich, was in the back seat of a Volkswagen Golf which collided with a van near the junction on Church Lane on the morning of July 6 last year.

Ms Kostadinova, who was originally from Bulgaria, was freed from the vehicle by firefighters alongside the driver and another passenger, but died at the scene.

The two other occupants in the vehicle, both men, were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment for their injuries.

The male driver of the van who was also cut free from his vehicle was taken to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital in Norwich for treatment.

An inquest into Ms Kostadinova's death was opened at Suffolk Coroners' Court last October and was set to resume on Thursday.

However, the hearing has now been delayed until September 29.