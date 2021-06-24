News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Inquest into woman's death in A140 crash tragedy delayed

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:16 PM June 24, 2021   
Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The road closure in place after the collision on the A140 at Stoke Ash - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

An inquest into the death of a 27-year-old victim of a crash tragedy on the A140 at Stoke Ash has been adjourned.

Katerina Kostadinova, from Ipswich, was in the back seat of a Volkswagen Golf which collided with a van near the junction on Church Lane on the morning of July 6 last year.

Ms Kostadinova, who was originally from Bulgaria, was freed from the vehicle by firefighters alongside the driver and another passenger, but died at the scene.

The two other occupants in the vehicle, both men, were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment for their injuries.

The male driver of the van who was also cut free from his vehicle was taken to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital in Norwich for treatment.

You may also want to watch:

An inquest into Ms Kostadinova's death was opened at Suffolk Coroners' Court last October and was set to resume on Thursday.

However, the hearing has now been delayed until September 29.

Most Read

  1. 1 Six senior players - including Downes - will start pre-season with Under-23s
  2. 2 League One side showing strong interest in Ipswich youngster Lankester
  3. 3 Town show Jacobs interest but injury holds up potential deal
  1. 4 Man in 50s dies following crash on Suffolk border
  2. 5 Ipswich Town's 2021/22 League One fixtures revealed as Blues start at home
  3. 6 Man arrested after more than 80 vehicles checked on day of action
  4. 7 Mike Bacon: We needed an enormous brush.... And it looks like we are getting one!
  5. 8 Investigation to find fly-tipper who dumped rubbish near A14
  6. 9 New beginnings, old faces and a return home - what to look for on 'fixtures day'
  7. 10 Man dies following stabbing in Bury St Edmunds
Eye News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ormiston Academy Sudbury posted videos to say goodbye to Year 11 and Year 13 students

Video

Suffolk school goes viral after teachers post TikTok dance

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Darren Bent has been openly critical of former Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert

Football

'He nearly ruined my club' - Bent on former Ipswich boss Lambert

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
EADT ESSEXTraffic chaos on the A12 after an accident at Marks Tey.Pic: Clifford Hicks30/

A12 | Updated

A12 re-opens after man seriously hurt in two-car crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The A12 at Wangford has been closed in both firections due to a serious gas leak. Picture: Sarah Luc

A12

Man in 40s dies following A12 crash

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus