Inquest into woman's death in A140 crash tragedy delayed
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
An inquest into the death of a 27-year-old victim of a crash tragedy on the A140 at Stoke Ash has been adjourned.
Katerina Kostadinova, from Ipswich, was in the back seat of a Volkswagen Golf which collided with a van near the junction on Church Lane on the morning of July 6 last year.
Ms Kostadinova, who was originally from Bulgaria, was freed from the vehicle by firefighters alongside the driver and another passenger, but died at the scene.
The two other occupants in the vehicle, both men, were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment for their injuries.
The male driver of the van who was also cut free from his vehicle was taken to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital in Norwich for treatment.
You may also want to watch:
An inquest into Ms Kostadinova's death was opened at Suffolk Coroners' Court last October and was set to resume on Thursday.
However, the hearing has now been delayed until September 29.
Most Read
- 1 Six senior players - including Downes - will start pre-season with Under-23s
- 2 League One side showing strong interest in Ipswich youngster Lankester
- 3 Town show Jacobs interest but injury holds up potential deal
- 4 Man in 50s dies following crash on Suffolk border
- 5 Ipswich Town's 2021/22 League One fixtures revealed as Blues start at home
- 6 Man arrested after more than 80 vehicles checked on day of action
- 7 Mike Bacon: We needed an enormous brush.... And it looks like we are getting one!
- 8 Investigation to find fly-tipper who dumped rubbish near A14
- 9 New beginnings, old faces and a return home - what to look for on 'fixtures day'
- 10 Man dies following stabbing in Bury St Edmunds