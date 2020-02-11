'Beautiful soul' - Tributes paid to 'loyal and loving' chef who died in A140 crash

The family of a local chef who died during a traffic accident on the A140 have paid tribute to their beloved son, brother and fiancé.

Jason Howitt, 49, was driving a van on the A140 at Stonham Parva around 3.30pm on Thursday, February 6, when he was involved in a collision with a lorry.

Police, fire and air ambulance crews were called but Mr Howitt, who lived in Barsham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have since said they are devastated by his loss.

In a statement, they said: "As a family we are devastated by the loss of our beloved son, brother and fiancé Jason.

"Ja had a beautiful soul, kind, loyal and loving.

"His personality was infectious, he could make you laugh and knew how to have fun. He worked so incredibly hard and loved his career in catering.

"He poured his heart into his cooking and his menu creations. He was an inspirational leader and so proud of his teams over the last three decades and the careers of chefs he helped support."

The family thanked his friends and colleagues at Gunton Hall Coastal Village for their kind words following his death.

They added: "Ja was a real family man and loved us all dearly, he absolutely adored his fiancé Dee and was very much looking forward to his future with the love of his life.

"We would like to say thank you to all the friends, family and colleagues that have shared their kindness, love and fabulous memories. It means the world to us knowing that Ja was loved so much."

The driver of the lorry involved was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by air ambulance for the treatment of serious injuries.

Police are continuing to appeal for those who witnessed the incident to contact them with information.

Those who can aid Suffolk Constabulary in their enquiries should contact them on 101, quoting CAD 264 of February 6.