E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'Beautiful soul' - Tributes paid to 'loyal and loving' chef who died in A140 crash

PUBLISHED: 13:58 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:45 11 February 2020

Suffolk police have confirmed Jason Howitt, 49, died during a road traffic collision on the A140 at Stonham Parva Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Suffolk police have confirmed Jason Howitt, 49, died during a road traffic collision on the A140 at Stonham Parva Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

SUFFOLK POLICE

The family of a local chef who died during a traffic accident on the A140 have paid tribute to their beloved son, brother and fiancé.

Jason Howitt, 49, was driving a van on the A140 at Stonham Parva around 3.30pm on Thursday, February 6, when he was involved in a collision with a lorry.

Police, fire and air ambulance crews were called but Mr Howitt, who lived in Barsham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have since said they are devastated by his loss.

In a statement, they said: "As a family we are devastated by the loss of our beloved son, brother and fiancé Jason.

"Ja had a beautiful soul, kind, loyal and loving.

"His personality was infectious, he could make you laugh and knew how to have fun. He worked so incredibly hard and loved his career in catering.

"He poured his heart into his cooking and his menu creations. He was an inspirational leader and so proud of his teams over the last three decades and the careers of chefs he helped support."

The family thanked his friends and colleagues at Gunton Hall Coastal Village for their kind words following his death.

They added: "Ja was a real family man and loved us all dearly, he absolutely adored his fiancé Dee and was very much looking forward to his future with the love of his life.

"We would like to say thank you to all the friends, family and colleagues that have shared their kindness, love and fabulous memories. It means the world to us knowing that Ja was loved so much."

The driver of the lorry involved was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by air ambulance for the treatment of serious injuries.

Police are continuing to appeal for those who witnessed the incident to contact them with information.

Those who can aid Suffolk Constabulary in their enquiries should contact them on 101, quoting CAD 264 of February 6.

Most Read

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Residents ‘devastated’ as Storm Ciara damages beach huts

Brightlingsea was devastated by the tidal surges yesterday after Storm Ciara. Picture: SIMON RICH

Heartbroken daughter caused fire that sparked explosion

Emergency services at the scene after the explosion at the bunglaow in Lidgate in May 2019. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Beautiful soul’ – Tributes paid to ‘loyal and loving’ chef who died in A140 crash

Suffolk police have confirmed Jason Howitt, 49, died during a road traffic collision on the A140 at Stonham Parva Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flood warnings in Suffolk: some homes, businesses and roads still at risk

Sea surges covered the Felixstowe Ferry jetty yesterday. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24