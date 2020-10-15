Emergency services called to three vehicle collision on A140

The A140 in Brockford, Picture: GOOGLE GOOGLE

Police and ambulance crews were called to the A140 this afternoon following a collision involving a car, a van and a lorry.

Officers were called shortly after 2.35pm to the collision close to the service station at Brockford.

The collision involved an Audi A1, a Ford Transit van and truck.

There was a temporary road closure in place for a time while the vehicles were recovered.

The East of England Ambulance Service were called to the scene.

All parties are believed to be out of the vehicles with only minor injuries sustained.