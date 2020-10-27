Video

A140 remains closed after crane truck crash yesterday

The A140 is still closed after a crane truck overturned in the carriageway in Earl Stonham yesterday afternoon. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The A140 is expected to remain closed at Earl Stonham well into this morning, after a 55 tonne truck crashed into a garden wall yesterday afternoon.

The A140 is expected to remain closed well into the morning, with police estimating it will not reopen until 10am. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The A140 is expected to remain closed well into the morning, with police estimating it will not reopen until 10am. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police were called shortly after 2.30pm on Monday, October 26, following reports a crane truck had overturned near the junction with the A1120.

The truck is thought to have crashed into two garden walls and a telegraph pole, coming to a halt on its side across both lanes.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and neither of the two people in the truck suffered any injuries.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the road is expected to be reopened at around 10am, meaning the key route will stay closed through rush hour.

Yesterday afternoon traffic was seen stretching back as far as the A14 and more congestion is likely this morning.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Highways said: “The A140 at Stonham Aspal remains closed this morning following an incident with a large mobile crane, which blocked the carriageway yesterday.

“Suffolk Highways have been on site throughout the night to remove the crane, but the road requires some repair work today.

“There are diversions in place through Forward Green onto the A14 at Stowmarket, but drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible while the road remains closed.”

