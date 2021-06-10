News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Driver taken to hospital after crashing into tree

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:03 AM June 10, 2021   
One person taken to hospital following collision involving a tree - Credit: ©Archant Photographic 2010

One person has been taken to hospital after crashing into a tree on the A143 at Barnardiston. 

Police were called at around 6.40am today (Thursday, June 10) to reports of a single vehicle crash. 

Fire and ambulance crews were also called to assist at the scene. 

The driver has been taken to hospital.

A member of the public assisted emergency services to clear the tree from the road. 

Police left the scene at around 8am. 

