Driver taken to hospital after crashing into tree
Published: 10:03 AM June 10, 2021
- Credit: ©Archant Photographic 2010
One person has been taken to hospital after crashing into a tree on the A143 at Barnardiston.
Police were called at around 6.40am today (Thursday, June 10) to reports of a single vehicle crash.
Fire and ambulance crews were also called to assist at the scene.
The driver has been taken to hospital.
A member of the public assisted emergency services to clear the tree from the road.
Police left the scene at around 8am.
