Busy road blocked after two car crash

PUBLISHED: 19:24 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 20:21 25 February 2020

The A143 is closed at Little Wratting after a two vehicle crash. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A busy road in Suffolk has been closed after a two vehicle crash at a major junction.

The A143 is shut in both directions after the crash near Little Wratting at the crossroads with the B1061 and Haverhill Road.

Suffolk police were called to the incident shortly after 6.20pm today.

Two vehicles were reportedly in a ditch. However, there are not believed to be any injuries.

The ambulance service have been called to the scene and officers are reporting that one person will remain in one of the vehicles until they are checked as a precaution.

Three fire crews from Clare, Haverhill and Wickhambrook have been called to the scene.

The road, which connects Haverhill to Bury St Edmunds, will be closed for the foreseeable future and officers are advising motorists to avoid the area or allow for delays.

