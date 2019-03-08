Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS SARS

Two people were freed from a vehicle and another two were airlifted to hospital after a serious crash on a major Suffolk road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to the scene of the crash on the A143 about 12.30pm today, July 22 Picture: EAAA The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to the scene of the crash on the A143 about 12.30pm today, July 22 Picture: EAAA

Police, paramedics, volunteer paramedics and four crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue service were all called to the A143, between Great Barton and Ixworth, after a van and a car collided.

The crash has closed the road while the scene of the accident is cleared, close to the crossroads of Heath Lane and Cutters Lane.

Two people were trapped in a vehicle and cut free by firefighters, removing the door of the vehicle.

Two people were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries and another two taken by ambulance with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

The A143 is closed between the junction with the A1088 at Ixworth & the Bunbury Arms in Great Barton (Thurston Rd/Brand Rd junction), due to a serious RTC. There is local access to Pakenham. Please use an alternative route if possible. @LatitudeFest #Latitude2019 traffic alert — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) July 22, 2019

A Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) spokesman said: "A volunteer critical care team was mobilised to a serious road traffic collision on the A143 this afternoon, July 22.

"The SARS team treated the two female patients at the scene before they were airlifted to hospital with multiple serious injuries.

"Another two patients were believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to hospital via land ambulance."