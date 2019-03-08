Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries
PUBLISHED: 14:33 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 22 July 2019
SARS
Two people were freed from a vehicle and another two were airlifted to hospital after a serious crash on a major Suffolk road.
Police, paramedics, volunteer paramedics and four crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue service were all called to the A143, between Great Barton and Ixworth, after a van and a car collided.
The crash has closed the road while the scene of the accident is cleared, close to the crossroads of Heath Lane and Cutters Lane.
Two people were trapped in a vehicle and cut free by firefighters, removing the door of the vehicle.
Two people were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries and another two taken by ambulance with injuries not believed to be life threatening.
A Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) spokesman said: "A volunteer critical care team was mobilised to a serious road traffic collision on the A143 this afternoon, July 22.
"The SARS team treated the two female patients at the scene before they were airlifted to hospital with multiple serious injuries.
"Another two patients were believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to hospital via land ambulance."
Comments have been disabled on this article.