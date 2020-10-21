Main road closed as storm winds topple tree

The A143 remains closed near Haverhill after a tree was brought down by high winds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A stretch of the A143 connecting Haverhill to Bury St Edmunds has been closed after a tree fell adjacent to the road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crews from Suffolk Highways were called to the A143 last night (Tuesday, October 20) after a large tree fell adjacent to the carriageway.

They were unable to complete works last night and have since returned this morning to clear the scene.

The road remains closed between the B1061 junction (Keddington) and Greys Lane (Barnardiston).

A Suffolk Highways spokesman said: “We’ll make every effort to remove the tree & reopen the road ASAP, please try to avoid the area where possible & find an alternative route.”

A yellow weather warning remains in place across Suffolk until 5pm.

MORE: Weather warning in place as forecasters predict gusts of 65mph