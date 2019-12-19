E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Busy road closed after car left in ditch following crash

PUBLISHED: 13:17 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:17 19 December 2019

The A143 is closed at Stradishall after a two car crash. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A143 is closed at Stradishall after a two car crash. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A busy Suffolk road in Stradishall has been closed after a two vehicle crash left a car in a ditch.

Suffolk police were initially called to reports of the crash on the A143 in the village at 12.40pm today.

They arrived to find that two vehicles were involved with one blocking the road and one in a ditch.

The road has now been closed while officers deal with the incident.

Three people were involved in the crash, however it is understood none of them have suffered any serious injuries.

The road is due to remain closed while recovery is organised and traffic is coping well - however officers are asking for drivers to avoid the area if possible.

