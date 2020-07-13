E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Four fire engines at scene of two-vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 17:40 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:40 13 July 2020

The A143 running past the village of Wattisfield, where four fire engines are at the scene of a road traffic collision. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A143 running past the village of Wattisfield, where four fire engines are at the scene of a road traffic collision. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Wattisfield along the A143.

Four fire engines have been sent to the crash after receiving the call shortly after 5pm this evening.

Suffolk police are also on scene and are tending to the incident.

A spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the A143 at 4.49pm.

“We understand those involved suffered minor injuries in the collision, but it is unclear whether they may be trapped inside the vehicle.

“Fire crews are at the scene.”

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service sent four engines to the crash – one from Eye, Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell and Ixworth.

