News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Motorcyclist in stable condition after serious leg injury in crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:30 PM September 22, 2021   
The crash happened near the Mill Road junction on the A143

The crash happened near the Mill Road junction on the A143 - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist who was airlifted to hospital after sustaining a potentially life-changing leg injury remains in hospital in a stable condition.  

Police were called to a crash involving a silver Volkswagen Touran and a red Honda GLR motorcycle on the A143 at the junction with Mill Road at 4.55pm yesterday, Tuesday, September 21. 

The rider of the motorbike, a man aged in his 20s, was flown to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by air ambulance having sustained a potentially life-changing leg injury

The road remained closed until 8.50pm whilst a collision investigation took place and for the recovery of the vehicles. 

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses who were in the area of the collision between 4.45pm and 4.55pm and saw anything that may assist the police investigation. Any motorists who travelled through with dashcams fitted in their vehicles are asked to review the footage. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: CAD 293 of 21 September. 

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hall Street, Long Melford is flooded after heavy rain in Sudbury, Suffolk.

Suffolk Live

Flooding leaves main route through town 'impassable'

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
A car which was taken without consent has crashed into the Tesco in Sudbury 

Suffolk Live

Man arrested after car crashes into supermarket sign

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Members of the public dispose of their garden waste at Foxhall Recycling Centre

New online booking system for Suffolk recycling centres

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live | Updated

A14 reopens after serious crash leaves road closed for several hours

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon