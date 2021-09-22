Motorcyclist in stable condition after serious leg injury in crash

Published: 4:30 PM September 22, 2021

The crash happened near the Mill Road junction on the A143 - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist who was airlifted to hospital after sustaining a potentially life-changing leg injury remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Police were called to a crash involving a silver Volkswagen Touran and a red Honda GLR motorcycle on the A143 at the junction with Mill Road at 4.55pm yesterday, Tuesday, September 21.

The rider of the motorbike, a man aged in his 20s, was flown to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by air ambulance having sustained a potentially life-changing leg injury.

The road remained closed until 8.50pm whilst a collision investigation took place and for the recovery of the vehicles.

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses who were in the area of the collision between 4.45pm and 4.55pm and saw anything that may assist the police investigation. Any motorists who travelled through with dashcams fitted in their vehicles are asked to review the footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: CAD 293 of 21 September.