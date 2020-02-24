Driver four times over drink-drive limit given 12-week suspended sentence

Andrius bartninkas appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A motorist who was seen driving on the wrong side of the A134 has been banned for four years after pleading guilty to being four times over the drink-drive limit.

Andrius Bartninkas, 31, from Nelson Road in Ipswich was seen driving erratically by another motorist while travelling between Diss and Bury St Edmunds on New Year's Day.

The witness watched as the 31-year-old swerved onto the other side of the road before speeding up and slowing down to nearly a stand still periodically.

The driver watched as Bartninkas pulled up into the entrance of a track before calling the police who arrived to find him behind the wheel of his VW Golf with the keys in the ignition.

Officers removed him from the car, noting a strong smell off alcohol and described him as being unstable as he struggled to walk along the road.

He was arrested and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Station where he blew a sample of 143 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - more than four times the legal limit of 35mcg.

At the hearing, which took place at Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich, the court heard how Bartninkas had pleaded guilty to a similar offence in 2019 where he was found to be more than three times over the drink-drive limit.

Due to the repeat offence, the magistrates told the 31-year-old that this was his "last warning", handing down a 12-week suspended sentence and banning him from driving for 48 months.

He was also given a court order to complete 120 hours of unpaid work in the community and was forced to pay £105 of costs and a £122 victim surcharge.

He was also given a 12-week suspended sentence for driving while disqualified to run concurrently with his other sentence.