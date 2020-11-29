Elderly man dies in collision with lorry

The road in Earsham, Bungay, was closed for more than 10 hours after an elderly man died following a collision with a lorry. Stock image. Picture: WENDY TURNER

A man thought to be in his mid 70s has died after being involved in a collision with a lorry in the early hours.

Police were called to Earsham, Bungay, at 1.12am on Sunday to reports of a collision between a lorry and pedestrian.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and road closures were put in place while investigations were conducted and road cleared.

The road was reopened at 11.33am.

Police would now like help to identify the man who died in the crash.

The man is described as white, between 65 and 80 years old, around 5ft 6in tall, bald with grey hair at the back and side, of an average build.

He was wearing a navy blue fleece top with a JCB logo on the shoulder, grey trousers, dark grey/blue baseball cap with a small penguin motif and navy blue slippers with Velcro strapping.

Acting Detective Inspector Michael Roxby said: “We would be grateful for anyone who may have seen the man on this stretch of road or in the local area in the early hours to get in touch.

“We would also encourage the public to check on elderly male relatives who live in this area and are similar in description.”

Anyone who can help to identify the man or is a witness to the incident should contact Acting Detective Inspector Michael Roxby of Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting CAD 23 of Sunday, November 29.