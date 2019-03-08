Man in his 30s dies after lorry crash

A man in his 30s has died 11 days after a crash on the A134, close to Great Barton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A pedestrian seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Great Barton has died, 11 days after the crash.

Officers were called at just after 11am on Monday, July 1, to reports of a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian on the A143 at Great Barton.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

He died in hospital this morning.

The A143 was closed by police for several hours after the collision while officers investigated what happened.

The man's next-of-kin have been informed of his death.

It is understood that the lorry did not stop at the scene, but was later located by police officers.

A 35-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of dangerous driving has been released under investigation.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to call the Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101.