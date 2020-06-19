E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Busy Suffolk road closed after crash between bus and car

PUBLISHED: 19:27 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 19:58 19 June 2020

A crash between a bus and a car has closed the A143 in Horringer. Picture: HAVERHILL POLICE

A crash between a bus and a car has closed the A143 in Horringer. Picture: HAVERHILL POLICE

A busy Suffolk road has been closed after a crash between a bus and a car.

The collision happened on the A143 at Horringer near Bury St Edmunds shortly after 6.30pm today.

Suffolk police were called to reports that a car and a bus had collided and then hit a tree.

The driver was the only person on the bus at the time of the collision.

It is understood the vehicles, and the tree, are blocking the road forcing officers to implement a closure.

The A143 is set to remain closed for some time while a significant clean up operation takes place.

Three fire crews were also called to the scene, one from Wickhambrook and two from Bury St Edmunds.

The nature of any injuries are unknown but no one is believed to be in a life-threatening or life-changing condition.

Officers have asked for drivers to avoid the area while they deal with the scene.

