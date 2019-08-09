Man killed in lorry accident on busy road was hitchhiking, inquest told

The accident happened on the A143 at Great Barton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A 35-year-old man who died 11 days after a lorry accident on the A143 near Bury St Edmunds was hitchhiking at the time of the incident, an inquest heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Senior Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley opened and adjourned an inquest into the death of Egidijus Linauskas, originally from Lithuania, on Friday.

Mr Linauskas, who had no fixed address, had been walking on the side of the road near Great Barton at around 11.05am on July 1 when he was involved in an accident involving an HGV, principal coroner's officer Caroline Daines told the court.

He suffered serious head, neck and back injuries and went into cardiac arrest at the scene.

The 35-year-old was rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries following the accident. He died in hospital on July 11.

A post-mortem examination carried out after his death found he died of a hypoxic brain injury.

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance crew had been called to the scene of the collision shortly after 11am.

The A143 was closed by police for several hours after the accident while officers investigated what happened.

A 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving in connection with the incident has since been released under investigation.

When news of Mr Linauskas' death emerged, community leaders expressed their condolences to his family and friends.

Sarah Broughton, district councillor for Great Barton, said: "I am really sorry to hear that someone has died.

"My thoughts go out to the family and friends of the deceased."

Mr Parsley opened and adjourned Mr Linauskas' inquest for a full hearing on February 18, 2020.

Witnesses to the crash and those with dash cam or mobile phone footage should call Suffolk Constabulary's Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 with information. Callers should quote incident reference number CAD 132 of Monday, July 1.

Or, go to their website to submit details.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or fill in their online form