E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man killed in lorry accident on busy road was hitchhiking, inquest told

09 August, 2019 - 17:30
The accident happened on the A143 at Great Barton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The accident happened on the A143 at Great Barton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A 35-year-old man who died 11 days after a lorry accident on the A143 near Bury St Edmunds was hitchhiking at the time of the incident, an inquest heard.

Senior Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley opened and adjourned an inquest into the death of Egidijus Linauskas, originally from Lithuania, on Friday.

Mr Linauskas, who had no fixed address, had been walking on the side of the road near Great Barton at around 11.05am on July 1 when he was involved in an accident involving an HGV, principal coroner's officer Caroline Daines told the court.

He suffered serious head, neck and back injuries and went into cardiac arrest at the scene.

The 35-year-old was rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries following the accident. He died in hospital on July 11.

A post-mortem examination carried out after his death found he died of a hypoxic brain injury.

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance crew had been called to the scene of the collision shortly after 11am.

The A143 was closed by police for several hours after the accident while officers investigated what happened.

A 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving in connection with the incident has since been released under investigation.

When news of Mr Linauskas' death emerged, community leaders expressed their condolences to his family and friends.

Sarah Broughton, district councillor for Great Barton, said: "I am really sorry to hear that someone has died.

"My thoughts go out to the family and friends of the deceased."

Mr Parsley opened and adjourned Mr Linauskas' inquest for a full hearing on February 18, 2020.

Witnesses to the crash and those with dash cam or mobile phone footage should call Suffolk Constabulary's Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 with information. Callers should quote incident reference number CAD 132 of Monday, July 1.

Or, go to their website to submit details.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or fill in their online form

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Two teenagers in critical condition after being pulled from water near Clacton Pier

A 14-year-old has died after being pulled from the sea at Clacton Picture: DANIEL KINGHAM

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Two teenagers in critical condition after being pulled from water near Clacton Pier

A 14-year-old has died after being pulled from the sea at Clacton Picture: DANIEL KINGHAM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man killed in lorry accident on busy road was hitchhiking, inquest told

The accident happened on the A143 at Great Barton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New trains won’t come to all East Anglia’s rural services until next year

The first new Stadler Flirt train has entered service on the line between Lowestoft and Norwich - but they won't appear everywhere until early next year. Picture; GREATER ANGLIA

Teenage girl who died after being pulled from water at Clacton pier is named by police

Three helicopters on the scene of an incident in Clacton Picture: DANIEL KINGHAM

‘Serious’ crash closes road

Suffolk police and the ambulance service are on the scene of a serious crash near Borley Green, outside of Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed: Inflated price agreed for council’s former HQ which ‘made affordable housing unviable’

Suffolk Coastal's headquarters in Melton Hill were sold in 2016 but have since suffered vandalism Picture: ANDREW HIRST
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists