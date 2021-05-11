Published: 6:17 PM May 11, 2021

The A143 has been closed after a crash near Ixworth - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services have closed a busy Suffolk road near Bury St Edmunds following a two-vehicle crash.

One person has been injured in a crash involving two vehicles on the A143 near Ixworth just after 5pm.

Police and fire crews from Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell and Ixworth have been called to the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the extent of the persons injuries are currently unknown.



