Road closed and one person injured after crash on A143
Published: 6:17 PM May 11, 2021
- Credit: GOOGLE MAPS
Emergency services have closed a busy Suffolk road near Bury St Edmunds following a two-vehicle crash.
One person has been injured in a crash involving two vehicles on the A143 near Ixworth just after 5pm.
Police and fire crews from Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell and Ixworth have been called to the scene.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the extent of the persons injuries are currently unknown.
