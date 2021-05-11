News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Road closed and one person injured after crash on A143

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 6:17 PM May 11, 2021   
The A143 has been closed after a crash near Ixworth

The A143 has been closed after a crash near Ixworth - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services have closed a busy Suffolk road near Bury St Edmunds following a two-vehicle crash.

One person has been injured in a crash involving two vehicles on the A143 near Ixworth just after 5pm. 

Police and fire crews from Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell and Ixworth have been called to the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the extent of the persons injuries are currently unknown.


Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man has died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 at Stowmarket

A14

Man in 20s dies in collision between lorry and pedestrian on A14

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 30-12-2020 of Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist. Issue date: Friday April

Football

Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Blues linked with goalkeeper and coaching...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Video

Van's roof torn off as it gets stuck under Suffolk bridge

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk County Council and Ipswich Borough Council election count 2021, at the Ipswich Corn Exchang

Suffolk County Council

Tories retain control but Greens surge: Suffolk election results in full

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus