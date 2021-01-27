Man suffers potentially life-threatening injuries in A145 collision
Published: 3:14 PM January 27, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a collision between a car and a motorcycle on the A145 at Brampton.
The incident happened shortly before 1.30pm on Wednesday, Suffolk police said.
Officers remain at the scene and have closed London Road between Station Road and The Street.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said a man had been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by air ambulance for treatment for potentially life-threatening injuries.
The spokesman was unable to clarify whether the man was driving the car or motorcycle.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus