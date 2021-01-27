News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Man suffers potentially life-threatening injuries in A145 collision

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:14 PM January 27, 2021   
The collision happened in London Road, Brampton

The collision happened in London Road, Brampton - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a collision between a car and a motorcycle on the A145 at Brampton.

The incident happened shortly before 1.30pm on Wednesday, Suffolk police said.

Officers remain at the scene and have closed London Road between Station Road and The Street.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said a man had been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by air ambulance for treatment for potentially life-threatening injuries.

The spokesman was unable to clarify whether the man was driving the car or motorcycle.


You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

WATCH: Therese Coffey 'walks out' of Piers Morgan interview on GMB

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon

Football

Ipswich Town 'disappointed' at newspaper stance - Evans stands by Lambert

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

COMMENT: Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town record is dreadful - it's time to go

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon

Closure of Debenhams stores in Suffolk and north Essex confirmed

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus