Man suffers potentially life-threatening injuries in A145 collision

Published: 3:14 PM January 27, 2021

A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a collision between a car and a motorcycle on the A145 at Brampton.

The incident happened shortly before 1.30pm on Wednesday, Suffolk police said.

A145 Closed

Emergency services on A145 at #Brampton cross-roads at junctions with Station Rd. & #Southwold Rd. attending an RTC

All roads at cross-roads closed (A145, Station Rd. & Southwold Rd.).

Please avoid A145 to allow emergency services to attend to those involved.

#187 — Halesworth Police (@HaleswrthPolice) January 27, 2021

Officers remain at the scene and have closed London Road between Station Road and The Street.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said a man had been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by air ambulance for treatment for potentially life-threatening injuries.

The spokesman was unable to clarify whether the man was driving the car or motorcycle.



