AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk - do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The official AA Restaurant Guide 2020 has named its top 43 Suffolk establishments - and given a prestigious 'three rosette' ranking to two eateries.

Abigail De-Ats, one of the young chefs at Tuddenham Mill, has been credited with the restaurant's success by her boss Lee Bye. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Abigail De-Ats, one of the young chefs at Tuddenham Mill, has been credited with the restaurant's success by her boss Lee Bye. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

This is the 27th edition of the guide, with over 140 new entries for the year and there are many well known Suffolk restaurants on the list.

Highlights include the Bildeston Crown and Tuddenham Mill - the only two in the county to get three rosettes.

Lee Bye, chef patron at Tuddenham Mill, said: "We have held three rosettes for a number of years and it's tough work retaining such a high accolade.

Chef Patron at Tuddenham Mill, Lee Bye was thrilled to be awarded such a high accolade and praised his 'young and dynamic team'. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Chef Patron at Tuddenham Mill, Lee Bye was thrilled to be awarded such a high accolade and praised his 'young and dynamic team'. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"We have a dynamic young team that make it happen but the real motivator of that has been our sous chef who came to us two years ago from the Birmingham Culinary Arts Institute Abigail De'Ats.

"She's taken a really masculine kitchen and turned it into a much more relaxed place to work and she's been the driving force behind the scenes."

The only other restaurant in Suffolk to have received as many rosettes was the Bildeston Crown.

Head chef Chris Lee said: "I can't deny it. To have three AA Rosettes, once more, is just simply amazing.

Head Chef Chris Lee's lobster Caesar salad at The Bildeston Crown, which was the second Suffolk restaurant to have been named on the AA guide with three rosettes. Picture: Archant Head Chef Chris Lee's lobster Caesar salad at The Bildeston Crown, which was the second Suffolk restaurant to have been named on the AA guide with three rosettes. Picture: Archant

"Food is my passion and my life and this award means a great deal to all of us who have worked hard to ensure that The Bildeston Crown is known far and wide as a destination for great locally-sourced food and attentive service."

Le Talbooth at Dedham was the only restaurant in north Essex to be awarded the three rosettes.

Stas Anastasiades, operations director for Milsom Hotels & Restaurants, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to receive this award; naturally our customers come first and listening to them is key to our evolution.

The Bildeston Crown has been named one of the few restaurants with three AA rosettes awarded. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The Bildeston Crown has been named one of the few restaurants with three AA rosettes awarded. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"This gives us the confidence to continue cooking with the very best local and British ingredients with love, lightness of touch and creativity."

Here is the full list of those included in the guide:

Suffolk restaurants with three AA rosettes

Dessert at Tuddenham Mill. Picture: TUDDENHAM MILL Dessert at Tuddenham Mill. Picture: TUDDENHAM MILL

- The Bildeston Crown, Bildeston

- Tuddenham Mill, Newmarket

Suffolk restaurants with two AA rosettes

A dish at Le Talbooth. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A dish at Le Talbooth. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

- Fox & Goose Inn, Fressingfield

- Theobald's Restaurant, Ixworth

- The Angel Hotel, Bury St Edmunds

- Hintlesham Hall Hotel

The owners of the Bildeston Crown, Hayley and Chris Lee, were delighted to hear their restaurant had regained their three rosettes. Picture: GREGG BROWN The owners of the Bildeston Crown, Hayley and Chris Lee, were delighted to hear their restaurant had regained their three rosettes. Picture: GREGG BROWN

- Seckford Hall Hotel, Woodbridge

- The Westleton Crown, Westleton

- Maison Bleue, Bury St Edmunds (Read our review)

- Mariners, Ipswich

Le Talbooth was the only restaurant in north Essex to receive three AA rosettes. Picture: MILSOM GROUP Le Talbooth was the only restaurant in north Essex to receive three AA rosettes. Picture: MILSOM GROUP

- The Leaping Hare Restaurant and Country Store, Bury St Edmunds (Read our review)

- 1921 Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds (Read our review)

- The Crown & Castle, Orford

- Brudenell Hotel, Aldeburgh

- The Auberge, Yaxley

- The George, Cavendish

- Salthouse Harbour Hotel, Ipswich

- The Swan at Lavenham Hotel and Spa, Lavenham

- Sutherland House, Southwold

- Milsoms Kesgrave Hall, Ipswich

- The Crown, Stoke-By-Nayland

- The Crown at Woodbridge

- Pea Porridge, Bury St Edmunds

- Sibton White Horse Inn, Sibton

- The Packhorse Inn, Newmarket

- The Ickworth, Horringer

- The Black Lion, Sudbury (Read our review)

- The Still Room Restaurant, Southwold

- The Great House, Lavenham (Read our review)

Suffolk restaurants with one AA rosette

- Regatta Restaurant, Aldeburgh

- The Crooked Barn Restaurant, Lowestoft

- Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa, Newmarket

- Best Western Priory Hotel, Bury St Edmunds

- The White Lion Hotel, Aldeburgh

- The Ship at Dunwich, Dunwich

- The White Horse, Bury St Edmunds

- The Case Restaurant with Rooms, Sudbury

- The Cadogan Arms, Ingham

- Thorpeness Hotel, Thorpeness

- Best Western Brome Grange Hotel, Brome

- The Angel Inn, Stoke-By-Nayland

- The Unruly Pig, Ipswich (Read our review)

- The Crown, Southwold

North Essex restaurants with three AA rosettes

- Le Talbooth, Dedham

North Essex restaurants with two AA rosettes

- Ranfield's Brasserie, Coggeshall

- The Pier at Harwich, Harwich

- The White Hart, Great Yeldham

- The Sun Inn, Dedham (Read our review)

- Stoke-By-Nayland Hotel, Golf & Spa, Colchester

- Church Street Tavern, Colchester

- Galvin Green Man, Howe Street

- Cloisters, Colchester

North Essex restaurants with one AA rosette

- Milsoms, Dedham

- Samphire Restaurant, Chelmsford

- Harry's Bar and Restaurant, Thorpe-Le-Soken

- The Chophouse, Braintree