What Mid Suffolk's planning committee said about plans for 60 Stradbroke homes

The site is located to the south of New Street in Stradbroke Picture: GOOGLE GOOGLE

Developers behind plans for 60 homes in Stradbroke have been praised for the way they have worked alongside the community, as proposals were given the green light.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Julie Flatman praised developer AAH's commitment to working with the community and parish council in Stradbroke over the plans for 60 homes. Picture: MSDC Julie Flatman praised developer AAH's commitment to working with the community and parish council in Stradbroke over the plans for 60 homes. Picture: MSDC

AAH Planning Consultants lodged an outline application for 60 houses on land south of New Street, which was approved at Wednesday's Mid Suffolk District Council development control committee in Elmswell.

The village is one of the few in the district with a full neighbourhood plan – a document put together by the parish council with community input that allows it to state where is acceptable for development – with that blueprint allowing between 43 and 60 homes for the land.

The outline plans were given unanimous approval, with AAH being praised for its work in liaising with the community and parish council.

Julie Flatman, district councillor for the Stradbroke and Laxfield ward, said: “Our neighbourhood plan has been fully adopted now and it's great to see a piece of land being used and not overdeveloped.

Councillor Jane Storey said developers taking the time to work with communities and parish councils was "rare". Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Councillor Jane Storey said developers taking the time to work with communities and parish councils was "rare". Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

“I do hope the applicant and agent carry on working with the parish to come up with a design the village is happy with.”

Councillor Jane Storey described the developers' approach to working with the community as “rare”.

The developers will now go away and draw up detailed plans for the design, appearance, landscaping and layout, which will come back to the committee for approval.

Following controversies with other applications in the district, the developers have been advised to make sure that all homes meet the national space standards, and a condition has been put in place that no home shall be more than two-storeys.

There were nine objections to the scheme from people living nearby, largely concerned over the impact on the village and developing agricultural land.

In its planning statement, AAH said that the scheme would “meet the aspirations of the local community” for housing while also being one that “respects the adjacent housing in New Street Close, Woodfields and opposite along New Street”.

The report said that it would create benefits in helping the district meet its housing needs, generate economic benefits through new jobs and additional spending in the village and include contributions to local amenities.

It added: “The site represents and entirely logical and acceptable location for accommodating additional housing growth at Stradbroke.”