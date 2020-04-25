Man jailed for carrying out ‘disgusting act’ in shop

Aaron Birchall received two years for two offences Picture: ESSEX POLICE Essex Police

A man has been jailed and made the subject of a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order after being caught carrying out a lewd act in a shop.

Aaron Birchall received two years’ custody for two offences on Friday.

Police received reports that the 35-year-old had exposed himself before carrying out an indecent act and damaging a piece of clothing in a shop.

Birchall returned the following day and was recognised by a worker, who called police. He was arrested and charged with offences.

Birchall, of Shelley Road, Chelmsford, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court, where he received two years for two offences investigated by Essex Police and 11 offences investigated by Sussex Police.

He was given two months for indecent exposure and one month for criminal damage, to run concurrent with each other but consecutive of the offences investigated by Sussex Police.

Birchall has been made subject of notification requirements and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for a decade.

Essex Police began investigating Birchall following reports that he had exposed himself in a shop within the town centre at about 1.35pm on Thursday, January 16.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Harriet Ware said: “Birchall is a sexual offender who carried out a disgusting act in a shop in Chelmsford.

“Out of respect to the staff working there, we won’t be naming the shop involved, but I’d like to thank the workers for acting quickly to call us.

“Birchall’s offending and pattern of behaviour is concerning and following a joint investigation with our colleagues in Sussex, he has been sent to prison for serious sexual offences.

“He will further be restricted by orders placed on him once he is released.”