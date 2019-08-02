Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Teenager facing jail for carrying knives onto railway station platform

02 August, 2019 - 16:30
Bury St Edmunds railway station platform Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN

Bury St Edmunds railway station platform Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN

A teenager faces at least six months in jail after being caught carrying two large kitchen knives in his waistband onto a railway station platform.

Aaron Neziri, 18, of no fixed address, told police he used the weapons as utensils when arrested at Bury St Edmunds railway station.

Neziri could have been sentenced this Friday, following the preparation of a report by the probation service, but a bench of three magistrates committed the case to a judge after hearing the teenager had been previously convicted of carrying an axe in a public place.

Neziri was one of two men arrested during an incident which led to the suspension of trains at the station on July 11.

He admitted possession of a knife or bladed article in a public place at court on July 12 and was remanded in custody until this week's hearing.

Meanwhile, on July 13, Flynn Matthews, 22, of Eldith Avenue, Fordham, in Cambridgeshire, admitted possession of a knife or bladed article and obstructing an officer at the same court.

You may also want to watch:

Both men are now due to be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

As a juvenile, Neziri was convicted of carrying an axe in a public place, and handed a Detention Training Order (DTO) after breaching the conditions of a youth referral order.

Since 2015, repeat offenders have faced minimum custodial sentences unless it would be demonstrably unjust.

Dino Barricella, representing Neziri, invited magistrates to impose a community order or a suspended period of imprisonment, due to the circumstances of the offence, the defendant's age, and his vulnerability.

He said the weapons had remained tucked in Neziri's waistband, and never produced until he disclosed being in possession of them to an arresting officer.

Mr Barricella said Neziri was homeless at the time of the incident and was using the knives as tools or utensils.

He described Neziri's upbringing as "traumatic", and spent largely in the care system, where he was approached and recruited by members the J-Block street gang in Ipswich.

But, said Mr Barricella, the teenager had "distanced himself, totally" from gang activity since serving out the DTO.

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

‘If he wants a quick fix I may as well just pack my bags... You need three or four transfer windows’ – Lambert reveals his strong words for Evans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed just how straight talking he has been with owner Marcus Evans. Photos: Archant

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

‘If he wants a quick fix I may as well just pack my bags... You need three or four transfer windows’ – Lambert reveals his strong words for Evans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed just how straight talking he has been with owner Marcus Evans. Photos: Archant

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenager facing jail for carrying knives onto railway station platform

Bury St Edmunds railway station platform Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN

Police investigate racist graffiti on Suffolk village road signs

Racist graffiti was written on road signs in Hollesley Picture: SIMON PARKER

Laws branded ‘toothless’ amid huge decline in Trading Standards prosecutions

Trading Standards took part in a recent multiagency operation in Felixstowe Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Body found in search for missing man Brian Nunn

Brian Nunn went missing from home on Friday, July 19 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Players to watch, ins and outs and expectations – here’s your guide to every League One team this season

Jack Ross and Sunderland are the favourites to win League One, with Pompey second and Ipswich Town third. Picture: PA SPORT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists