Published: 4:00 PM January 30, 2021

A 14-year-old who explores what it's like to be a teenager through his music has just released his debut EP.

Aaron Sweeney, from Bury St Edmunds, wrote the six-track EP 'Introducing' over the past four months.

His new release follows on from his single ‘Please Don’t Fear’, which came out during the spring 2020 coronavirus lockdown.

Aaron Sweeney, from Bury St Edmunds, just wants to get his music out there - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Year 9 student, who attends King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds, writes, performs and produces his music himself.

He said: "It's all about teenage mental health and stuff like that and it allows me to express my thoughts and feelings.

You may also want to watch:

"I just want to get my music out there. If I had some people listen to it, that would be great."

Aaron Sweeney, who goes to King Edward VI School, has had a couple of appearances on BBC Radio Suffolk - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Earlier in 2020, Aaron entered the UK Songwriting Contest in the under-18 category with ‘Please Don’t Fear’ and ‘Better off Alone’.

They were awarded 4 and 5-star Commended Certifications respectively.

The teenager, who plays guitar and piano, has also had two appearances on BBC Radio Suffolk.

He was recently interviewed by Sarah Lilley on BBC Radio Suffolk about his music and his representation of teenage wellbeing.

Aaron writes and produces his own music - Credit: Charlotte Bond

His headteacher Lee Walker said: "Aaron is clearly a hugely-talented musician.

"His commitment to honing his many skills and musical abilities is hugely impressive, and his unique take on the world in which we live can only see him go from strength to strength on his musical journey.”

Aaron said for two of the tracks on his EP 'Introducing' he got input from his Instagram followers during the making process.

But for the other songs on the EP, he said: "[They are about] just feelings of lockdown and how that is going, and remoteness."

Aaron can play by ear and his Nana Pat gave him piano lessons. He uses his music as an outlet for his thoughts and feelings - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Aaron, who is also in the band Red X, said he started out playing the keyboard, then had piano lessons with his Nana Pat before moving onto guitar.

His music teacher Tomas Frankson, from the TF Music School, has been a great source of encouragement and support, he said.

Aaron said he is influenced by many different artists and styles, but gave particular mention to fellow Suffolk resident, superstar Ed Sheeran.

Aaron said he's influenced by Suffolk talent Ed Sheeran - Credit: PA

Aaron added: "The thing that I just really want to do is just get back out there and start playing again."

Aaron is still thinking about what to do in the future, but he said "music will be a part of my life".

His hopes for the EP are "just for people to listen to it".

Aaron Sweeney with his mum Gaye and dad Tony. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Aaron's mum Gaye said he always loved music and can play by ear.

"We just wanted to encourage him from a very young age," she said.

‘Introducing’ can be found on various music streaming sites.