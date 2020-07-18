Police granted power to break up groups after boy racer complaints

Police have been granted the power to break up gatherings following complaints about vehicles attending ‘car meets’ and being driven dangerously.

A dispersal order was put in place in the area of the Abberton Reservoir, near Colchester, in response to concerns about nuisance vehicles and dangerous driving.

Essex Police said there had been a number of ‘car meets’ in the area over previous weekends, with residents reporting vehicles being driven dangerously.

“We have information that another event is planned to take place there this weekend, so to prevent any further issues, a dispersal order has been put in place,” said the force.

It was due to be in place from midday Saturday until 6am on Monday.

Inspector Jon Evans said it allowed officers to order people to leave in order to remove or reduce the likelihood of anti-social behaviour, crime or disorder.