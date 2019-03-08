Police save vulnerable man after air ambulance called to emergency in park

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was seen landing in colchester's Abbey Fields Picture: NIGE BROWN Archant

A vulnerable man in cardiac arrest was taken to hospital after paramedics, police and an air ambulance after reportedly attempting to take his own life.

At about 3pm on June 25, members of the public reported emergency service vehicles pouring onto Abbey Fields in Colchester, as well as a helicopter landing in a field in the park.

An ambulance spokesman said: "An ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to Abbeyfields, Colchester, shortly after 3pm on June 25, following reports of a man in cardiac arrest.

"One patient was transported to Colchester General Hospital by road ambulance."

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance have been approached for comment.

Essex Police have confirmed they are aware of the situation and have been approached for comment.