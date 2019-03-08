Thunderstorms

Police save vulnerable man after air ambulance called to emergency in park

PUBLISHED: 17:46 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:06 25 June 2019

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was seen landing in colchester's Abbey Fields Picture: NIGE BROWN

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was seen landing in colchester's Abbey Fields Picture: NIGE BROWN

Archant

A vulnerable man in cardiac arrest was taken to hospital after paramedics, police and an air ambulance after reportedly attempting to take his own life.

At about 3pm on June 25, members of the public reported emergency service vehicles pouring onto Abbey Fields in Colchester, as well as a helicopter landing in a field in the park.

An ambulance spokesman said: "An ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to Abbeyfields, Colchester, shortly after 3pm on June 25, following reports of a man in cardiac arrest.

"One patient was transported to Colchester General Hospital by road ambulance."

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance have been approached for comment.

Essex Police have confirmed they are aware of the situation and have been approached for comment.

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

