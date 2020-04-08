Dove taken from Abbey Gardens found by police

A dove was taken from the Abbey Gardens aviary Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI MARIAM GHAEMI

A dove which was taken from an aviary at the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds has been found.

On Thursday, March 12 at around 4.30pm an aviary at the garden was forced open and a white bird cage taken from the building.

A white dove was placed into the cage and then taken away.

A man in his 20’s from Bury St Edmunds was arrested by police on Sunday, April 5 in connection with a separate theft.

Following a search at a property officers located the bird safe and well.

Police have confirmed that the man will face no further police action at this time regarding the theft of the bird.

He has been bailed to return to police on 23 April in connection with two thefts, a burglary and possession of a bladed item.

The dove has now been returned to Abbey Gardens.