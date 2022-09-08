Gardener says goodbye to 'special place' after 33 years

The Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds is saying goodbye to one of its gardeners after more than 33 years of service. - Credit: Josephine Sweetman

The Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds is saying goodbye to one of its gardeners after more than 33 years of service.

Steve Moore, 65, started working in the Abbey Gardens on July 4, 1988.

He officially retired on his 12,485th day on Thursday, September 8 after 33 years of service, saying: "I've loved it, but the time has come to retire.

"It's hard work and you get more aches and pains as you get older, so I'm going to let the youngsters take over."

Steve Moore, 65, started working in the Abbey Gardens on July 4, 1988. - Credit: Josephine Sweetman

The Abbey Gardens are particularly important to Steve, not only because of his years of work there, but also because it's the place he met his wife.

"Sue worked in the café and that's how we met. We've now been together for 16 years and married for 14, so it will always be a special place to me," said Steve.

During his tenure as second-in-command, Steve met the Queen, who he said shook his hand and commented on how nice the gardens were looking.

During his tenure as second-in-command, Steve met the Queen, who he said shook his hand and commented on how nice the gardens were looking. - Credit: Josephine Sweetman

He has also had the chance to meet Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Lady Diana, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew.

Alongside the royals, Steve said he's met "one or two" celebrities along the way, including Monty Don, Nick Knowles and the team from DIY SOS, John Malkovich and Su Pollard.

Steve says a love of gardening is in his blood, as both his uncle and father were keen gardeners.

Steve says a love of gardening is in his blood, as both his uncle and father were keen gardeners. - Credit: Josephine Sweetman

He added: "I just love being outside. I love the grass cutting, even picking up litter to tidy up the park."

One of Steve's favourite parts of the job was meeting the park's regulars each day, an activity he'll dearly miss.

He will also be missing planting season which starts in a couple of weeks time, but is determined not to let his retirement get in the way of him helping out: "I'll definitely try to return for the Abbey Gardens Friends events every other Wednesday.

"It's a group of volunteers that get together to help out on bigger jobs and chat over a cup of coffee."

Steve wanted to pass a heartfelt thank you to all those he's worked with over the last 33 years. - Credit: Josephine Sweetman

Steve wanted to pass a heartfelt thank you to all those he's worked with over the last 33 years, saying: "I'll miss all the regulars and I want to thank everyone for their support."