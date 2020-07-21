E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Leisure, fitness and sports industry gets ready for its return

PUBLISHED: 17:42 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:42 21 July 2020

Staff at Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Sudbury have been busy preparing for the re-opening on July 27. Picture: ABBEYCROFT LEISURE CENTRE/IVY ROSE MARKETING

Staff at Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Sudbury have been busy preparing for the re-opening on July 27. Picture: ABBEYCROFT LEISURE CENTRE/IVY ROSE MARKETING

Archant

After the hospitality and beauty industry got given the go ahead to re-open - it’s now the turn of the leisure industry with gyms, fitness and sports centres getting ready for their return.

Gym sessions will be booked in hourly slots and reception areas and cafes will be cashless using the contactless card method. Picture: ABBEYCROFT LEISURE CENTRE/IVY ROSE MARKETINGGym sessions will be booked in hourly slots and reception areas and cafes will be cashless using the contactless card method. Picture: ABBEYCROFT LEISURE CENTRE/IVY ROSE MARKETING

Abbeycroft Leisure, which manages leisure centres in Sudbury, Hadleigh and East Bergholt on behalf of Babergh District Council (BDC), are introducing a phase by phase plan to re-introduce their members back in to the leisure world.

Not all facilities will be available to the public and all users will need to be registered and pre-book their sessions with shower rooms remaining closed but the toilets open for use.

Gym sessions will be booked in hourly slots and reception areas and cafes will be cashless using the contactless card method.

Membership fees were frozen at the beginning of lockdown and will resume once users book their slots for use of the facilities which include no more than one group exercise class per member per day.

Derek Davis, cabinet member for communities at BDC, said: “It’s great news that we now have a clear picture about when customers can return to our leisure centres to get active again.

“Our partners, Abbeycroft Leisure, have been making sure the necessary safety and social distancing measures are in place ready for customers to return in the safest way possible.

You may also want to watch:

“While leisure staff have done a great job in supporting customers to exercise at home during the temporary closure, this announcement is obviously welcome and will support the longer term health and recovery of our communities.

“This, in addition to the exciting upgrades currently taking place at Hadleigh Pool and Leisure and Kingfisher Leisure Centre, will ensure our residents have healthy futures in the place we’re proud to call home.”

Warren Smyth, CEO of Abbeycroft Leisure, said: “Our aim is to welcome everyone back safely and in accordance with the guidance.

“The phased reopening means not everything will be open to begin with, but we will be working closely with customers to keep this under review.

“Things will be a little different.

“We have worked with experts to introduce new measures and procedures and would ask customers to take a few minutes to familiarise themselves with some of these changes at www.acleisure.com/comeback.”

Cleanliness remains a priority and customers are being asked to do their bit while staff follow the rigorous new regimes – users are asked to sanitise their hands on entering and leaving exercise areas, clean down the equipment they have used with cleaning product provided.

Staff will be thoroughly cleaning equipment between sessions and continuously cleaning high touch areas.

Full details are available at www.acleisure.com/comeback.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Woman woke up to find would-be burglar in her bedroom

The attempted burglary happened in The Vineway in Harwich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Market stall firm denies selling mouldy scones

The case against McCarthy's Country Store will resume at Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich next year Picture: GREGG BROWN

Why is this magical village one of the most photographed on Instagram?

Lavenham was number 15 in a Top 20 chart polled for most popular places in Britain clocking up 44,540 hits on the social media site. Picture: NICK FOWLER/INSTAGRAM

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Woman woke up to find would-be burglar in her bedroom

The attempted burglary happened in The Vineway in Harwich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Market stall firm denies selling mouldy scones

The case against McCarthy's Country Store will resume at Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich next year Picture: GREGG BROWN

Why is this magical village one of the most photographed on Instagram?

Lavenham was number 15 in a Top 20 chart polled for most popular places in Britain clocking up 44,540 hits on the social media site. Picture: NICK FOWLER/INSTAGRAM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Leisure, fitness and sports industry gets ready for its return

Staff at Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Sudbury have been busy preparing for the re-opening on July 27. Picture: ABBEYCROFT LEISURE CENTRE/IVY ROSE MARKETING

Fatal crash involved replica Shelby Daytona sports car, police confirm

The car involved in the crash was a red replica of this Shelby Daytona produced by American company Superformance Picture: EDMOND TERAKOPIAN/PA

Man charged with triple attempted murder to face September trial

The scene in St Helen's Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Plans for homes on beer garden the ‘final nail in the coffin’ for 16th century pub building

Plans for two homes to be built in the beer garden of The Bramford Cock have been submitted. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

In the swim - Memories of Ipswich’s Broomhill and Fore Street pools in Days Gone By

Checking the water temperature for the Christmas morning swim at Broomhill Pool Ipswich in December 1966. Picture: ARCHANT