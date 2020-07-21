Leisure, fitness and sports industry gets ready for its return

Staff at Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Sudbury have been busy preparing for the re-opening on July 27. Picture: ABBEYCROFT LEISURE CENTRE/IVY ROSE MARKETING Archant

After the hospitality and beauty industry got given the go ahead to re-open - it’s now the turn of the leisure industry with gyms, fitness and sports centres getting ready for their return.

Gym sessions will be booked in hourly slots and reception areas and cafes will be cashless using the contactless card method. Picture: ABBEYCROFT LEISURE CENTRE/IVY ROSE MARKETING Gym sessions will be booked in hourly slots and reception areas and cafes will be cashless using the contactless card method. Picture: ABBEYCROFT LEISURE CENTRE/IVY ROSE MARKETING

Abbeycroft Leisure, which manages leisure centres in Sudbury, Hadleigh and East Bergholt on behalf of Babergh District Council (BDC), are introducing a phase by phase plan to re-introduce their members back in to the leisure world.

Not all facilities will be available to the public and all users will need to be registered and pre-book their sessions with shower rooms remaining closed but the toilets open for use.

Gym sessions will be booked in hourly slots and reception areas and cafes will be cashless using the contactless card method.

Membership fees were frozen at the beginning of lockdown and will resume once users book their slots for use of the facilities which include no more than one group exercise class per member per day.

Derek Davis, cabinet member for communities at BDC, said: “It’s great news that we now have a clear picture about when customers can return to our leisure centres to get active again.

“Our partners, Abbeycroft Leisure, have been making sure the necessary safety and social distancing measures are in place ready for customers to return in the safest way possible.

“While leisure staff have done a great job in supporting customers to exercise at home during the temporary closure, this announcement is obviously welcome and will support the longer term health and recovery of our communities.

“This, in addition to the exciting upgrades currently taking place at Hadleigh Pool and Leisure and Kingfisher Leisure Centre, will ensure our residents have healthy futures in the place we’re proud to call home.”

Warren Smyth, CEO of Abbeycroft Leisure, said: “Our aim is to welcome everyone back safely and in accordance with the guidance.

“The phased reopening means not everything will be open to begin with, but we will be working closely with customers to keep this under review.

“Things will be a little different.

“We have worked with experts to introduce new measures and procedures and would ask customers to take a few minutes to familiarise themselves with some of these changes at www.acleisure.com/comeback.”

Cleanliness remains a priority and customers are being asked to do their bit while staff follow the rigorous new regimes – users are asked to sanitise their hands on entering and leaving exercise areas, clean down the equipment they have used with cleaning product provided.

Staff will be thoroughly cleaning equipment between sessions and continuously cleaning high touch areas.

Full details are available at www.acleisure.com/comeback.