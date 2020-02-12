E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Plans are afoot for Sudbury dementia memory walk

PUBLISHED: 17:15 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:15 12 February 2020

Up to 200 people participated in last years Sudbury Memory Walk which raised £2110 in aid of dementia friendly initiatives. Picture: KIM RICHARDSON

The Sudbury Memory Walk is taking place on Saturday May 30 and registrations are now open for the public to participate.

In its fifth year running, the Sudbury Memory Walk will be taking place on Saturday May 30 this year. Picture: KIM RICHARDSONIn its fifth year running, the Sudbury Memory Walk will be taking place on Saturday May 30 this year. Picture: KIM RICHARDSON

In its fifth year running, the memory walk is a free event which raises funds in aid of dementia friendly projects in the town including a memory café which is part of the Bridge Project and Hadleigh Dementia Action Alliance.

Organised by Abbeycroft Leisure, the first walk will begin at Kingfisher Leisure Centre at 11am and continue along the beautiful Stour Valley Trail with seats located along the route for anybody who needs a rest.

Tracey Loynds, development director at Abbeycroft, said: "This is one of my favourite events of the year and having been involved since it started, I've seen what a difference it can make to local families living with dementia."

"As a not-for-profit social enterprise, we're able to reinvest our surplus into community programmes and events like this, which not only help to get people active, but importantly, provides a much needed social network."

Councillor Kathryn Grandon, Babergh District Council's chairman, said: "I'm delighted to see this great event return to Sudbury for another year - which, through my chosen charity Hadleigh Dementia Action Alliance and Decaf Sudbury, goes a long way to supporting those in our communities living with or caring for someone with dementia.

"This fun event sees the local community come together, and plays an important role in supporting our residents' wellbeing - helping them to remain healthy and happy.

"I would encourage anyone who can to register to take part in the walk which takes in some beautiful areas of our district."

To register, click here.

