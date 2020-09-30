E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Hard-hitting documentary series to feature at Abbeygate Cinema

PUBLISHED: 18:59 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:59 30 September 2020

Abbeygate Cinema in Bury St Edmunds Picture: Rachel Edge

Abbeygate Cinema in Bury St Edmunds Picture: Rachel Edge

RACHEL EDG

Abbeygate Cinema is bringing a series of hard-hitting documentaries to their screens in a bid to highlight the issues faced in today’s modern world

The independent cinema in Hitter Street, Bury St Edmunds are “excited” to bring the new big-screen series to the Suffolk town.

The series will start with David Attenborough’s A Life On Our Planet which will take centre stage at 7.30pm on October 1, 4.40pm on October 3 and 2.10pm on October 6.

A film looking at the huge wildfires which gripped California in 2018, called Rebuilding Paradise, will then feature at the cinema at 7pm on October 14.

I Am Greta, a film following Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, will be shown at 3pm on October 18.

You may also want to watch:

Capital in the 21st Century, an adaptation of one of the most ground-breaking books of the past 10 years looking at wealth and power, will conclude the series at 7pm on October 28.

Andrea Holmes, Marketing Manager said: “It’s been a real challenge since we re-opened following lockdown and we’re aware of the many challenges people face venturing out again during Covid-times.

“We recognised that we needed to achieve two things - one was to ensure we are operating with the highest level of Covid-secure measures in place so that our customers feel safe to return and secondly, that we offer a good variety of film choice which they would want to come and see.

“We believe we’ve got both these things covered and with our new Premier Screen open, and an exciting new ‘Our World’ strand of films, we remain ‘good to go’ and ready for our customers.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New riverside restaurant opening in Suffolk this autumn

Emma Cole has left teaching behind to open Woodbridge's first waterside restaurant. The Boathouse Kitchen and Bar is on the new development on Tide Mill Way. Pictured with her is Head Chef Arron Digby. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Spa Pavilion prepares to lift the curtain on first live show since lockdown

Kevin and Joanne Clifton, both Strictly champions, bring their 'An Evening With...' show to the Spa Pavilion, Felixstowe, this November Photo: Strictly Theatre Co

Adnams and Greene King join call for Government support to avoid ‘bleakest of winters’

Andy Wood, CEO of Adnams, has urged the Government to continue to support the industry Picture: ADNAMS/ ANTHONY CULLEN

Older people in Suffolk scammed out of £27k online, report finds

Older people in Suffolk were conned out of £27k in one year as cybercrime continues to rise Picture: TIM GOODE/PA

Road closure opponents win first battle against Covid street measures

Residents are angry about new socially distanced cycle plans in Bury St Edmunds Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND