Hard-hitting documentary series to feature at Abbeygate Cinema

Abbeygate Cinema in Bury St Edmunds Picture: Rachel Edge RACHEL EDG

Abbeygate Cinema is bringing a series of hard-hitting documentaries to their screens in a bid to highlight the issues faced in today’s modern world

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The independent cinema in Hitter Street, Bury St Edmunds are “excited” to bring the new big-screen series to the Suffolk town.

The series will start with David Attenborough’s A Life On Our Planet which will take centre stage at 7.30pm on October 1, 4.40pm on October 3 and 2.10pm on October 6.

A film looking at the huge wildfires which gripped California in 2018, called Rebuilding Paradise, will then feature at the cinema at 7pm on October 14.

I Am Greta, a film following Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, will be shown at 3pm on October 18.

You may also want to watch:

Capital in the 21st Century, an adaptation of one of the most ground-breaking books of the past 10 years looking at wealth and power, will conclude the series at 7pm on October 28.

Andrea Holmes, Marketing Manager said: “It’s been a real challenge since we re-opened following lockdown and we’re aware of the many challenges people face venturing out again during Covid-times.

“We recognised that we needed to achieve two things - one was to ensure we are operating with the highest level of Covid-secure measures in place so that our customers feel safe to return and secondly, that we offer a good variety of film choice which they would want to come and see.

“We believe we’ve got both these things covered and with our new Premier Screen open, and an exciting new ‘Our World’ strand of films, we remain ‘good to go’ and ready for our customers.”