Bury St Edmunds school forced to shut by burst water main

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:42 PM October 19, 2021   
Abbots Green Primary Academy closed on Wednesday after the total number of Covid-19 cases reached 25. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Abbots Green Academy in Bury St Edmunds has closed due to water issues - Credit: Gregg Brown

A primary school in Bury St Edmunds has been forced to close after it was left with no water by a burst water main. 

Abbots Green Academy, closed this afternoon after a water issue, which has also flooded a roundabout under the A14

A statement sent out to parents at the school reads: "Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances we currently have no running water due to a water fault.

"This means that since 12:30pm there has been limited access to water or toilets. 

"While this has been reported to Anglian Water as an urgent concern, there is no timescale given to a solution.

"With cleanliness, pupil and staff well being as our priority, we therefore have no option other than to close the school for the afternoon.

"With regards to our Year 5 and 6 children, we require parental pick up from the Key Stage 2 gate unless we have a phone call from a parent to allow children to walk home this afternoon.

"Parents evening will therefore be cancelled to allow this to be carried out effectively as soon as possible.

"We will continue to keep parents informed as soon as we have further information from Anglian Water regarding the supply of water to confirm whether we will be open tomorrow."

It is understood that other schools in the area are staying open for the remainder of the day. 

It is the second time in a week that residents in Bury St Edmunds have been left without water after a mains pipe burst last Tuesday.

Bury St Edmunds News

