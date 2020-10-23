E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Primary school closes after 25 coronavirus cases confirmed

PUBLISHED: 11:55 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 23 October 2020

Abbots Green Primary Academy closed on Wednesday after the total number of Covid-19 cases reached 25. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A primary school in Bury St Edmunds has closed after 25 staff and pupils tested positive for Covid-19

Abbots Green Primary Academy confirmed last week that two year groups were isolating and 12 staff were off school after one pupil and four staff members tested positive for the virus.

However, when further cases were shared on Wednesday, October 21, an incident management team - consisting of headteacher Ang Morrison, Public Health England and Suffolk County Council - decided to close the school until after half-term.

A total of 13 staff members and 12 pupils have now tested positive for Covid-19 and the whole of Key Stage Two are self-isolating.

All year groups are receiving remote learning until the school reopens on Tuesday, November 3.

Ms Morrison said in a letter to parents on Wednesday: “The school has now found itself with the majority of its children isolating.

“I shared my concerns, as the numbers today increased, but had also spread beyond the first bubble being closed.

“I shared the need to protect other year groups, to ensure that no further bubbles needed to isolate, resulting in a loss of half-term or the start to Autumn 2.

“The education and well-being of our pupils will remain integral to all decisions that are made.

“As part of the meeting, the school’s risk assessment, procedures and precautionary measures were discussed in great depth.

“It was felt by all involved, that the school had done everything in its capacity to follow government guidance and in some cases had gone beyond expectations to keep all children safe.

“Whilst this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, I am keen that this is received knowing that the school will always be transparent in its approach whilst putting the needs of our pupils and staff first.”

Class teachers will be contacting parents on Monday, November 2 for further home learning and Year 3 will return to school on Wednesday, November 4.

At this stage, there are no cases within the Evergeen Nursery, Reception, Year 1 or Year 2 bubbles and those pupils are not required to self-isolate.

